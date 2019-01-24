No jail time for man charged in Trinity High School threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with threatening Trinity High School in November will not serve any jail time.
Thor Wiljanen pleaded guilty to 3rd degree terroristic threatening in court on Thursday. That’s a misdemeanor.
The charge stems from tweets sent from Wiljanen’s Twitter account after Jeff Brohm’s decision not to coach at UofL. Police said Wiljanen was behind the account “Proud Clarion,” which sent several threatening tweets, prompting Trinity officials to cancel classes.
Wiljanen will not serve his 180-day sentence should he stay out of trouble for the next two years.
He’s also been ordered to have no contact with Trinity.
