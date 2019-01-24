Ohio Falls Hydroelectric Station restoration complete

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hydroelectric power plant on the Ohio River near Louisville is now ready to generate renewable energy more efficiently that it ever has before.
Upgrades to the Ohio Falls Hydroelectric Station, run by LG&E and KU on Shippingport Island, have been completed after more than a decade.
As water flows down the Ohio River it ends up at the facility and makes its way through turbines. Those generate power and water comes out the other side unaltered.
That's been the case for almost 100 years.
“We’re going to try to find a company that could repair it for us, but that clocks been running since 1927,” Kerry Johnson, a plant supervisor, said, pointing out a clock that just stopped working in recent weeks.
After about a century, enough time has gone by to wear down even the clocks at the Ohio Falls Hydroelectric Station.
“We take very good care of it because this was actually the original handrail,” Johnson noted passing by a different part of the historic facility.
Down to art deco concrete work, it’s clear the plant was born in a different era.
“Nowadays, when they pour concrete, they just pour a flat and just get out of there,” Johnson said.
While its outward appearance needs maintenance over time, so does the core of the operation - its eight turbines.
LG&E and KU announced modernization of the station is now complete after work started on the renewable energy facility in 2005.
“The more renewable we have, that means the less coal we burn and the less pollution we produce,” Johnson said.
Operators said that’s one benefit to refurbishing the turbines of the already existing power generator, but computer and technological upgrades also increased generating capacity by 20 percent.
“With the incredibly low cost of the fuel, being the water, these units run first, when they’re available,” David Tummonds, the general manager of the facility and several others, said. “So, on a good day, We can pump out 100 megawatts. The first 100 megawatts carry little, close to no fuel cost and that ends up going to the rate payer.”
Ultimately, LG&E officials said that lowers their costs which could also mean lower rates for customers.
While the plant has been in use since 1927, officials said the fixes should keep things running smooth for at least 100 more years.
So, when the old clock Johnson pointed out gets repaired, it’ll be ready to count the seconds of another century – one tick at a time.
The power generated at the plant is dependent on river conditions. Now, 30 to 40 percent of the time, river conditions aren’t favorable to produce that energy.
