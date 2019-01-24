Pedestrian hit, killed on Dutchmans Lane in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was hit by a car and killed in Saint Matthews on Wednesday night, police confirmed.
It happened around 6:30 p.m., on Dutchmans Lane between Browns Lane and Breckenridge Lane. That’s near Norton Hospital.
St. Matthews Police said a man in his 60s was hit by a car.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. He has not been identified.
Police said the man was walking from the hospital side of the road, but was not using a crosswalk, when he was hit.
The driver of the car involved did stop.
At this point, no charges are expected, police said.
