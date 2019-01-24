Seats from old Cardinal Stadium to be sold to the public, demolition kickoff event canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you were one of the millions of people that attended a sporting event at Old Cardinal Stadium, you will have a chance to buy a seat from the ballpark.
Kentucky Venues, the management group of the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center, says the seats will be available for purchase starting tomorrow.
Details about the purchase process and pickup will be posted on the Kentucky Venues website later today.
Kentucky Venues also announced that an event scheduled for this afternoon to mark the official start of demolition of the 63-year-old stadium has been canceled. Gov. Matt Bevin and Tourism Secretary Don Parkinson were expected to be on hand for the 3:30 p.m. event.
No reason for the cancellation was given.
