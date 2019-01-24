Shepherdsville man arrested on child porn charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Jonathan Daniel Cole, 31, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Wednesday by Kentucky State Police.
The arrest of Cole came as part of an undercover investigation that was started after the KSP discovered Cole was distributing sexually explicit images online.
Cole is charged with 20 counts each of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center. State police say more charges are expected.
