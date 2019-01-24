Shepherdsville man arrested on child porn charges

Jonathan Daniel Cole is facing 40 charges related to child pornography.
By Charles Gazaway | January 24, 2019 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:21 AM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Jonathan Daniel Cole, 31, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Wednesday by Kentucky State Police.

The arrest of Cole came as part of an undercover investigation that was started after the KSP discovered Cole was distributing sexually explicit images online.

Cole is charged with 20 counts each of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center. State police say more charges are expected.

