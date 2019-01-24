1SI provides association health plan for small business members in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – One Southern Indiana is stepping up the way it helps its business members. The local chamber of commerce announced Thursday that it will offer an association health insurance program, ensuring their members have access to local, affordable health care.
It’s a benefit that 1SI President Wendy Dant Chesser said is a real benefit to a lot of small business owners and their employees.
Inside his new studio, Miguel Hampton snaps photo after photo, explaining his craft as he goes. The soon to be remodeled space will serve as a co-working space for creative marketing and photography.
Hampton is no stranger to running a small business or freelancing for work, he’s been doing it for years around southern Indiana. But when it comes to health care, he said things get a little tricky.
"It creates an obstacle. It's something that we deal with and think about all the time," Hampton said.
For years, he and his family have held private policies but that gets expensive quickly. “At one point in time, we were paying anywhere from $1,200- to $1,800 a month for health insurance. And that’s a heavy fee, it was more than our car payment and mortgage together,” he said. Hearing that One Southern Indiana is now offering an association health insurance plan catches his interest.
Dant Chesser says this option can help many of their members, they're estimating this can save employers a 10 to 12 percent savings.
“Our 1100 business members tell us continuously that two of the concerns that they have are rising health care costs and talent recruitment and retention. This program allows us to try and help them on both fronts,” Dant Chesser said.
You can choose between the Norton network, Baptist Health or a combination of both, helping ensure you can keep your same doctors. How much it costs will depend on which plan you pick.
“This gives them an alternative to shop locally on what they could be providing for their employees,” Dant Chesser said. “Helping businesses grow also means helping them deal with those expenses that may seem a little out of control, for them. Or, give them the opportunity to deal with their talent issues they may be facing. So if our mission is to grow business, this gives us a new tool in our toolbox to do just that.”
Hampton said he’ll be looking into what the Insurance Under One plan can offer his family.
“And the money you’re going to save monthly or quarterly or whatever, that can go toward a variety of things, whether it’s reinvesting in your business or your practice,” Hampton said.
That small change, he said, can have a huge impact on small businesses succeeding.
