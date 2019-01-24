SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

TWO Arctic fronts will impact WAVE Country over the next 7 days. This will keep at least *some* snow in the forecast.
SNOW BOARD:
This Evening Light snow showers/flurries. Minor.
Friday Late Night Light snow showers (north)
Saturday Night Light snow showers possible
Sunday Light rain or snow risk
Monday PM Rain to Snow. Setup to watch.
Rest of next week: A couple of light snow chances
DISCUSSION:
The video is the best way for me to explain the items above as the pattern will be active. Lack of deep moisture will put a limit on the snowfall portion for the next few days. Having said that, a light coating is certainly possible and that could lead to slick travel at times.
The bitter cold tonight/early Friday and next Monday night-Thursday is going to be the bigger headline. And for good reason. This looks to be the coldest air in the Ohio Valley in at least 5 years and perhaps longer if some of the data is realized.
The question, of course, will be the snow risk on Tuesday. There is some potential there. It just needs more time in the oven.
Enjoy the video!
