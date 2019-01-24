VA center calls for community’s help to prevent veteran suicides

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Robley Rex VA Medical Center has taken steps to educate veterans on suicide prevention measures.
More than 100 Kentucky veterans take their own lives every year. Suicide prevention is the VA’s top clinical priority and new this year the center is hoping to make this a community effort.
The center detailed those plans on Thursday.
“Suicide prevention is not a mental health problem, it’s not a physical health problem - it is a public health problem," Suicide Prevention Coordinator Dr. Lori Johnson said. “It’s something that we can’t tackle alone, nobody can. So what we are doing is continuing to offer the excellent services that we’ve tried to offer over the years and we continue to expand those. But what we are trying to do is partner with everyone that we can in the community.”
Robley Rex said they’re hoping to partner with other mental health agencies, other behavioral health services, first responders, colleges and universities to help reduce the number of veteran suicides.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.