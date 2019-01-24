WATCH ALERT: Cards play NC State on WAVE 3 News tonight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville, freshly ranked for the first time this season, takes on ACC rival North Carolina State at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night.
The game tips off at 8 p.m. and can be seen live on WAVE 3 News.
The 23rd-ranked Cards welcome the Wolfpack, ranked No. 21 and coached by former UofL assistant Kevin Keatts.
Louisville (13-5, 4-1 in ACC) has won three straight, and sits a half game back of league powers Virginia, Duke and North Carolina atop the conference standings. N.C. State (15-3, 3-2) has split its last four games following a 13-1 start.
Thursday’s broadcast will cause some NBC programming changes. They are listed below:
+ The Titan Games will be shown Saturday at 12 p.m.
+ Brooklyn Nine Nine will be shown Saturday at 1 p.m.
+ The Good Place will be shown Sunday at 12 p.m.
