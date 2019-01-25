1 Bellarmine uses 22-2 run to put away Drury 81-59 to improve to 17-0

“The first 27 minutes of the game, we played defense literally like five one-on-one games,” said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. “And Drury is very good. They’re very much like us to defend. Then, it looked like we had seven guys out there in terms of being in gaps, swiping, keeping their man on their chest, active hands.”Davenport said, it the defensive performance that led to their strong offensive finish. “(Our players) drew a line in the sand in terms of defense, and in the run at the end of the game, it was defense leading to offense,” he said.