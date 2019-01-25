Better Block Louisville comes to Parkland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Parkland neighborhood is getting some love from the Better Block Louisville program.
The Center for Neighborhoods hosted a “Halfway to Better Block” meeting at Irma Dee’s restaurant in Parkland Thursday night, with food, entertainment and lots of opportunities for neighborhood networking.
The Better Block program is designed to help revitalize an area--to create new energy--and hopefully attract new businesses and development.
Each year as a part of the program, Center for Neighborhoods partners with neighborhood associations for community-driven “tactical urbanism," designed to enhance the economic development, arts, culture and public spaces of a neighborhood.
For 2019, Parkland’s focus will be on 28th Street and Dumesnil.
The meeting served as a way to engage the community in the visioning process and address issues that affect residents. Topics included pedestrian and traffic safety, creating inviting public spaces, supporting existing and new pop-up businesses and celebrating the area’s history and culture.
Neighborhood leaders were excited for the change to come.
“To get this neighborhood noticed and let people know that we have a lot of things to offer,” Parkland resident Aminah Richardson said, explaining why she was excited for Better Block.
Last year, Better Block Louisville was focused on Woodlawn Avenue in the Beechmont
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.