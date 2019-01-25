Bevin tabs Sen. Ralph Alvarado as his new running mate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday announced his running mate for this year’s gubernatorial re-election bid will be Sen. Ralph Alvarado.
Should Bevin win re-election, Alvarado would replace Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.
“For those of you who know him, the answer is already in your minds,” Bevin said. “This is a man whose parents came here as immigrants. His story is a remarkable one. He represents the greatness of the Kentucky and the greatness of America."
When asked why he didn’t stick with Hampton, Bevin said: “Because I chose to run with Sen. Alvarado.”
Alvarado, 48, represents Senate District 28, which covers Montgomery and Clark counties, and part of Fayette County. The Winchester native is a doctor and was the first Latino to be elected to the Kentucky Senate. He has a reputation for getting bills passed, and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Read his bio here.
“He is somebody who moves with the sense of urgency that I think is needed as we move forward,” Bevin said.
WAVE 3 News political analysts Morgan McGarvey and Bill Stone shared their reactions with WAVE3.com.
“Alvarado’s name hadn’t surfaced much recently, but I wasn’t surprised that (Bevin) went to the legislature and that he went to central Kentucky, where he needs help politically,” McGarvey said.
Added Stone: “I thought it was a responsible decision because (Bevin) picked somebody capable of governing. He will give the average Republican a much better feeling about his ticket."
On the Democratic side, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins on Thursday filed to run for governor, announcing Jefferson County School Board member Stephanie Horne as his running mate. Adkins will square off with Adam Edelen, Geoff Young and Andy Beshear in the May Democratic primary.
