Blaze Pizza partners with LMPD for fundraiser in honor of fallen Det. Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza has partnered with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to host a fundraiser in honor of fallen Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Det. Mengedoht was hit and killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve 2018. She left behind a young son.
Three of the pizza chain’s Louisville locations will host “Stuff the Cruiser” event on January 26. 20 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Detective Mengedoht’s family.
The event will also serve as a toy and gift card drive for children under 12 years old, something that will honor Det. Mengedoht’s work.
“Dee Dee was very passionate about taking care of the kids on her beat,” Lieutenant Sergeant Mark Maroni said in a statement. “We’re excited to be partnering with Blaze Pizza to continue Dee Dee’s commitment to kids and to honor her memory in such an amazing way.”
Blaze Pizza has locations in St. Matthews, Middletown and the Paddock Shops. All three will have an LMPD cruiser parked outside, according to a release. Guests are encouraged to not only eat at the restaurant, but fill the parked cruiser with gifts for the kids. Blaze Pizza said the toys and gift cards will be dispersed to kids in need through a number of LMPD outreach programs.
More information on Blaze Pizza can be found here.
