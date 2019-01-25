29 dead, 41 neglected animals found at Kentucky home; woman arrested

CAVE CITY, KY (WAVE) - A Barren County woman has been charged after officials found 70 animals either dead or neglected at a home.
Heather Gillock of Glasgow was arrested on January 25, according to the Glasgow Police Department.
Officials with Glasgow-Barren County Animal Control responded to a complaint on Goodnight Terrance Road in Cave City and found 28 deceased chickens and one deceased cat, according to GPD. Another 19 chickens, 11 cats and 11 dogs that appeared to be neglected and malnourished were also discovered.
Gillock was taken into custody and charged with 70 counts of cruelty to animals.
