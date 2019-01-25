Deadly crash closes westbound lanes of Gene Snyder near New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An early morning crash has shut down the westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) in southwest Louisville.
The wreck was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on the Gene Snyder near the New Cut Road exit, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s west of I-65.
Two vehicles cars were involved. MetroSafe said it was initially reported as a head-on crash.
Emergency crews reported at least one person died.
One person was rushed to University Hospital, MetroSafe confirmed. That person’s condition is not yet known.
A Trimarc camera shows the road closed, with traffic backed up. The road is expected to be closed until at least 2:30 a.m., according to Trimarc. Drivers should avoid the area.
