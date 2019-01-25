DNA test helps man find his birth mother after 47 years

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) - Christian Guerrero used a DNA test, a Facebook group and a genealogist to track down his birth mother for an emotional reunion, 47 years in the making.
Christian Guerrero, how lives in Maryland, was born in Austin, TX, on June 1, 1972 – the only time he saw his mother.
"I've been looking for her really hard since Christmas of last year," he said.
The DNA test was a Christmas gift, and he joined a Facebook group for people in similar situations.
"There's a connection, a bond with your mother. I can't really explain it. I've never had it. Once I found it, I saw her picture. I knew it was her,” Guerrero said. That hole that I had, it started to fill up, and I can't wait to meet her."
He’s talked to his mother on the phone, but he couldn’t wait to meet her, which he did on Thursday, Jan. 24.
"The last time I saw him was when I held him in my arms as a baby and I was just a young, 14-year-old teenager and it was very difficult to let him go," his mom said.
The two will spend five days together to get to know each other.
