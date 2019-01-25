50 dogs rescued from Martin County puppy mill

LOOGOOTEE, IN (WAVE) - Thirty dogs were rescued Thursday during the execution of a search warrant on a puppy mill.
On Jan. 24, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received a call on an active puppy mill in the 2700 block of Rutherford Road in Loogootee. Around 4:30 p.m., officers went to the address to address the complaint.
When an animal control officer approached the residence, he saw a dead dog lying on the floor and several dogs running around inside.
Officials obtained a search warrant and discovered several dozen dogs inside the house, many of which were “locked in feces-covered cages with no food or water," police said. Some of the dogs were already dead.
In addition to the dogs, officers found neglected horses, mules and donkeys on the property.
Approximately 30 dogs were rescued during the execution of the search warrant. Volunteers from the Martin County Humane Society assisted in rescuing the animals.
Several dozen animals remained on the property.
An animal control officer arrested Julia K. Arney of Loogootee in connection with the search warrant.
Thursday night, the Martin County Humane Society said that 30 dogs had been rescued, but that an estimated 30-50 more were still left, awaiting help.
“This is one of the worst things we have ever seen,” the post said.
The shelter asked other rescue organizations for help to house all of the animals and said that donations would be greatly appreciated.
On Friday, the Martin County Humane Society posted that 20 more dogs had been rescued.
The humane society also posted that there would be more upcoming rescues from the search, including horses.
The investigation is ongoing as the sheriff’s office and humane society continue rescuing the neglected and abused animals.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.