Five Questions on the Love Lab

Kristie reached out to Roxanne because she recognized our complimentary coaching styles and a shared excitement for helping women create the lives of their dreams! After a two hour lunch, we realized that Louisville women NEED something like this. We both know too many women (that we think are fabulous) who aren’t in relationships (and they want to be) and who may not be living authentically or fully as a result. We joined forces to help women curate amazing lives for themselves with the love they so desire.