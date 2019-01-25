FORECAST: Below freezing until Saturday afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- Tuesday 1/29/19
ALERTS
- Bitterly cold wind chills this morning
- Light coatings of snow tonight-Sunday
- Arctic attack next Tuesday-Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As skies are starting to clear out, temperatures have been dropping steadily.
The wind remains gusty so when you combine that factors with the cold, you get wind chills near or below zero this morning.
Sunshine will provide little relief as we will remain cold all day. There will be a few waves of light snow moving through starting tonight through Sunday. They will be very quick-hitting and will have limited moisture. Having said that, each one could provide a light coating of snow so we will need to monitor that for slick spots.
A stronger cold front moves in next Monday night/Tuesday. This looks to accompany a period of rain that will quickly change to snow. The air behind this front will be insanely cold with highs struggling through the teens and lows likely to drop below zero.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold; HIGH: 25°
TONIGHT: Period of light snow late (30%); LOW: 20°
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Period of light snow late (40%); HIGH: 36°
SUNDAY: Cloudy; Rain/snow mix expected (60%); HIGH: 42°
