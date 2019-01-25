Goodwill Expungement Clinic helps clean criminal records

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 200 people got a second chance on a part of their lives that was put on hold on Friday.
Mistakes from nearly three decades ago have held Michael Winchester back.
"Knowing that you don’t live that type of lifestyle and still going places and getting treated like you do it every day, it lowers your self-esteem,” Winchester said.
The 42-year-old’s record was stained when he was 16 years old.
"You see people get a job you can’t get because you did something 10 years ago,” Winchester said. “Or 15 years ago or more.”
Winchester said since he was a teen he’s been stuck in a box. He came to the Goodwill Expungement Clinic to get out.
Vice President of Career Services at Goodwill Marsha Berry and her team came to help Winchester and hundreds of people with a past record.
“[We] really want to impact poverty across the Kentucky,” Berry said. “That’s our strategic plan and strategic goal and the best way to do that is through the power of work.”
The clinic worked with the department of corrections and legal aid career agencies to help get records cleaned.
“They’ll look at the cases individually,” Berry said. “People who have been clean for five years, come forward let’s take a look at it.”
"You get another chance to do what you want to do in life,” Winchester said.
Winchester knows after the clinic he will have opportunities that were taken away when he was a teen. He can work towards the dream job he’s always held onto.
“One that makes you happy,” Winchester said. “You can go to work and say I like where I’m going.”
The Goodwill’s next expungement clinic will be held April 19.
The clinic is free and will provide long term professional support.
