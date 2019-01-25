House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins files for gubernatorial race

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins officially filed to run for governor on Thursday, with Jefferson County School Board member Stephanie Horne as his running mate.
Adkins, an outspoken critic of Republican governor Matt Bevin, turned in the paperwork at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Secretary of State’s Office.
In early January, Adkins raised more than $620,000 during the first fundraising reporting deadline for the gubernatorial race.
The House Minority Leader, who represents the 99th District in Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties, announced his candidacy in November. Adkins currently belongs to both the Mountain Caucus and the Pro-Life Caucus. He previously served as Majority Floor Leader.
Rep. Adkins is a graduate of Morehead State University, where he also earned his Master’s Degree in Secondary Education.
“I entered this race because I believe Kentuckians deserve better. They deserve a leader that will work for them, not against them,” Adkins said in a statement on January 8. “As governor, I will be a voice for the entire commonwealth — from Paducah to Pikeville.”
Adkins faces no shortage of competitors in the May 21 democratic primary.
The crowded running field includes Kentucky’s former state auditor, Adam Edelen, whose running mate is Louisville businessman Gill Holland. Democrat Geoff Young is running with Josh French. Attorney General Andy Beshear is also in the running, with educator Jacqueline Coleman.
