Inaugural class of DuBois Academy students shine in first semester

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sixth graders at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy are surrounded by inspirational words on the walls of every classroom and every hallway.
Proof of what they can accomplish is always on deck inside Principal Robert Gunn’s office.
“This is my sixth grade report card. I show them comments like this one, she (my teacher) underlined cooperative, underlined positive and then had the audacity to write ‘not at all’ in all caps,” Gunn said. “These are the things that were written and said about me as a student."
Gunn said he often struggled in middle school.
“Yet still I’m living my dream as their principal,” Gunn said. “So if I can do it, they can do it. Every last one of them.”
Sixth grader Daquan Bell said Gunn is a role model to him and the other boys.
“Last year I came in with an attitude,” Bell said.
Bell is now a DuBois Academy ambassador; he will welcome new students and give tours when the next class of sixth graders starts classes.
He said he still struggles with behavior issues sometimes, but Gunn helps him handle tough situations better. His grades have improved and he considers his classmates his brothers.
“I look in the mirror when I’m doing my tie, I’m just like… I’ve come a long way,” Bell said.
Every morning, all 153 students come together in the cafeteria. They recite the academy’s creed, sometimes dance and sing, and “show love.”
“That’s where we play ‘Lean On Me’ and everyone goes around giving handshakes, high fives and hugs,” Bell said.
That positive energy sticks around throughout the day.
“We’re not every single day harping on ‘you have to be a better test taker,’” Bell said. “You ask any of these students what we are talking about every day, it’s ‘I need you to be a better man, I need you to be a better person.”
But, the numbers show they are becoming better test takers.
Twenty-three young lions maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher in their first semester and every student is on track to move up to the seventh grade.
DuBois also had the highest percentage of growth on MAP testing for African American male students in the district.
“He told me if I went to this school then I would be in the history books,” Bell said. “And I want that. I want that.”
