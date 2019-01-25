Jeffersonville man pleads guilty to 20 counts of child molestation

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A 19-year-old Jeffersonville man is now admitting to molesting 20 young girls during a plea hearing Friday morning in Clark County.
Michael Begin told the judge he wanted to change his plea, saying he wanted to plead guilty to 20 counts of felony child molestation of children under 14.
Begin was originally arrested in October of 2017 for touching young girls. Court documents show Begin had been molesting young girls at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and at the Clark County YMCA in Jeffersonville.
Since his initial arrest, a number of other victims have come forward or were identified on video surveillance as having been touched inappropriately by Begin.
A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted, to be completed and sent to the judge by Feb. 22.
Begin will be sentenced March 21. As part of the plea agreement accepted, Begin could be sentenced to between 2 and 120 years in prison.
This story will be updated.
