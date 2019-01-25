Kentucky arts and churches fight for tax relief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charities throughout Kentucky are fighting to overturn a 6 percent tax hitting auctions and other fundraisers.
The tax was an unintended consequence of a state Supreme Court decision, coupled with the passage of tax reform by the legislature in 2018.
Charitable activities exempted for generations suddenly became subject to a state sales tax.
“Nonprofits have spent resources of time and money that they don’t have trying to comply with the new law,” Danielle Clore, Executive Director and CEO of the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, said. “(Nonprofits) are seeing the effects on their fundraising efforts and their special events.”
In Louisville, where charitable giving to the united arts is three and half times higher than the national average, people now pay 6 percent more to attend events and performances of the Louisville Orchestra, Actors Theatre and the Speed Art Museum.
“More than anything we had people who were confused,” Fund For The Arts President Christen Boone said. “They were confused about why would, on a nonprofit gift around an auction item, why am I paying an additional sales tax?"
Religious charities are feeling the bite as well, with 6 percent on charity picnic lunches and bingo cards.
Lobbying efforts in Frankfort are underway.
“We are grateful that the general assembly is very eager to have a bipartisan solution to this issue,” Clore said.
Three bills have been filed in the legislature to deal with the problem.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.