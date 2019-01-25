1 killed in crash on I-65 near Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 near Sellersbug.
The crash was reported on I-65 near the Memphis Road exit around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Cary Huls.
Huls said a preliminary investigation showed a vehicle going northbound hit a pedestrian, who was possibly a stranded motorist in the southbound lanes.
Huls said a trooper was stopped near the stalled vehicle. The person had walked away from the vehicle, then appeared to try and cross back over when they saw the trooper.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Traffic has been shut down around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
