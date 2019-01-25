3 killed, 2 hurt in shootings near Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA (Gray News/PA) - Three people have died, including the gunman, and many others were shot after shootings at a hotel bar and a home.
WHTM-TV reports the shooting occurred Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University’s main campus.
One person was shot and killed at the bar. Two others were wounded and are in critical condition, State College Police Chief John Gardner said.
The suspect, a 21-year-old man, then traveled to a home and “shot his way in,” killing a man at the residence, Gardner said.
The suspect’s wife was holed up in the bathroom at the residence and called 911, the police chief said.
The suspect then shot himself in the face and died.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.