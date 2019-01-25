KY offering student loan forgiveness to teachers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky is taking a new approach to attract the country’s most talented teachers.
Thursday, the Department of Education announced a new student loan forgiveness program for aspiring teachers, or teachers who want to get their master’s degrees.
The program is called the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching.
The goal is to attract top talent, a diverse workforce and teachers with experience.
“There is no factor at the school level that is more important than having a high quality and effective teacher in the classroom,” Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis said.
The deadline to apply for the loan forgiveness program is February 13th.
Click or tap here for more information.
