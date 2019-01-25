2 men killed in crash on Gene Snyder Freeway identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men who died following a head-on crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway, or Interstate 265, Friday morning have been identified.
Mylachi Malone, 21, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-265 near New Cut Road when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Matthew Stevens, 33, around 1:15 a.m., according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
Malone was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stevens was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
Russ said both men died of blunt force trauma.
LMPD said the victims were the sole occupants of each car and no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
