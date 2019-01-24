Missing NC toddler found alive in Craven County, sheriff says

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Missing 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was found alive Thursday night near the home where he disappeared in Craven County, according to Sheriff Chip Hughes.
The 3-year-old boy reportedly disappeared from his grandmother’s yard in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Casey Lynn Hathaway of Craven County was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday from an area on Toler Road in Ernul. “An intense search began and has expanded by the minute,” deputies posted late Wednesday.
Craven County deputies believe Hathaway walked into the woods behind his grandmother’s home. They say the wooded area contains sinkholes, water sources and deep ditches.
“I don’t think the child was adequately clothed to be out in this,” Sheriff Chris Hughes said in reference to the conditions and recent frigid temperatures.
Deputies say hundreds of searchers and volunteers searched for Casey Wednesday, walking through rough terrain. Professional searchers continued searching through the night and volunteers returned to the staging area (2755 Aurora Road, Ernul, North Carolina) at 8 a.m. Thursday to continue the search.
Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were only allowing professional searchers to assist, due to safety concerns.
“Residents living in the area are asked to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for the child,” deputies posted on Facebook. The little boy is described as being around 28-inches tall and 25 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said they were in “emergency search” mode for the toddler. A helicopter with a heat-seeking camera scoured the search area after the boy was reported missing.
“Casey was outside playing in the yard with two other children and was discovered missing when the other children came inside and Casey was nowhere to be found,” the Missing Pieces Network posted on Facebook. “They searched the rural, wooded area for 45 minutes and called the police when Casey couldn’t be located.”
Casey is being checked out by medical personnel.
