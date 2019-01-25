Nearly 100 people become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Agnes School welcomed some brand new American citizens during a naturalization ceremony Friday morning.
Almost 100 people participated in the final step of the path to citizenship.
During a naturalization ceremony, applicants for U.S. citizenship take the Oath of Allegiance. Taking the oath completes the process of becoming a citizen of the United States.
Newly minted Americans are eligible to register to vote and apply for a U.S. passport once the ceremony is complete.
“I don’t know what the future holds for any of us. But I do know this--in the years to come, I believe that your children and their children will be as grateful to you for the choice you made to become a citizen of the United States, to add to our great overall wealth of experience and knowledge as a country, and that opens the doors to opportunity," U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl said. "Just like that decision 150 years ago gave me the chance to do what I do today--which is to give you the Oath of Allegiance to become citizens.”
A short reception for attendees was held immediately after the ceremony.
The path to becoming a U.S. citizen through naturalization requires five years of permanent residency (three years for the spouses of U.S. citizens) in the United States. Applicants must also pass the naturalization test, answer questions on background and application via interview and pass both an English test and a civics test, unless given an exemption or waiver.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.