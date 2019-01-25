Nearly 100 people become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

“I don’t know what the future holds for any of us. But I do know this--in the years to come, I believe that your children and their children will be as grateful to you for the choice you made to become a citizen of the United States, to add to our great overall wealth of experience and knowledge as a country, and that opens the doors to opportunity," U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl said. "Just like that decision 150 years ago gave me the chance to do what I do today--which is to give you the Oath of Allegiance to become citizens.”