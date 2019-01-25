REPORT: Rams defensive back fined for controversial hit on Saints wide receiver during NFC Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL said Rams defensive back Nickell Roby-Coleman has been fined more than $26,000 for the hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, according to Adam Schefter.
The hit created a firestorm of controversy after a helmet-to-helmet call and pass interference call were not flagged near the end of the NFC Championship Game. The call would have essentially sealed the win for the Saints.
Instead, the game went to overtime and Los Angeles won 26-23.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.