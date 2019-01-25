SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Several quick-hitting light snow events this weekend.
Main focus remains on next week.
SNOW BOARD:
Late tonight: Period of flurries/light snow showers.
Saturday PM/Sunday 1 or 2 waves of a rain/snow mix
Monday night/early Tuesday: Rain quickly going to snow. Setup to watch.
Next Wednesday: Clipper light snow
Next Weekend: Southern wave for rain or snow. Needs to be watched.
DISCUSSION:
Even this close in time, there are varying ideas on the data on just how many clippers will dive in this weekend. It still appears a very light one tonight that could lead to a dusting north of I-64.
Saturday PM/Early Sunday: Still some timing issues on this one but it looks to bring a band of snow on its northern side of the track and more of a mix south. While amounts look light, this one could push the limits of an advisory.
Monday Night/Tuesday: Arctic front arrives. Windy. Rain to start that will not take long at all to change to snow. Duration/rate are the factors on this one for amounts. Potential remains for an accumulating snowfall event.
After Tuesday, Arctic air is in control with a few waves that could add more snowfall into the forecast.
There are signs that we may see another strong push of cold air next week and again mid-month that will keep wintry weather in the forecast. Of course with each “relaxation” period in between those, precipitation type will be a factor.
Lots going on with a pattern that can certainly deliver some wild wintry weather. The modeling isn’t going to show that in detail this early. Just stay close to the forecast updates!
BOTS!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.