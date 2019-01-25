7 vehicles, including LMPD cruiser, involved in crash on I-264 near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Seven vehicles, including a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser, were involved in a crash on Interstate 264.
The crash was reported on I-264 West near Cane Run Road at 7:14 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said the officer was not injured, several other injuries have been reported but appear to be minor at this time.
Traffic has been shut down around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.