Whitney Westerfield drops out of Kentucky AG race

(WAVE) - A Kentucky state senator has dropped out of the race for attorney general.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, tweeted Friday that he was withdrawing from the race, citing “time constraints.”
Westerfield has served as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Judiciary since he was elected to the Senate in 2012.
“This decision will hopefully give another qualified candidate the opportunity to run their campaign as it should be run,” Westerfield said in the statement he tweeted. (Read the full statement below)
Louisville attorney Daniel Cameron is the only other candidate to file for attorney general.
The current attorney general, Andy Beshear, announced last year that he would run for governor, an office his father Steve Beshear held before current Gov. Matt Bevin was elected in 2015.
The filing deadline for all state races is Tuesday. Bevin still has not filed for a re-election bid.
