Wil Schroder enters race for Kentucky Attorney General

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A former prosecutor and Kentucky State Senator has filed to run for Attorney General.
Republican Wil Schroder, of Campbell County, filed to run on Friday following the announcement that Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, dropped out of the race.
“It is crucial that Kentucky’s next Attorney General has prosecutorial experience,” Schroder was quoted saying in a press release. “There is too much at stake, and on-the-job training won’t be enough. As Senator Westerfield has decided not to run for this position, I am the only candidate with a combination of prosecutorial experience and a proven conservative record.”
Westerfield tweeted Friday that he was withdrawing from the race, citing “time constraints.”
Schroder was elected to the Kentucky Senate in 2004. He previously served as a felony prosecutor in the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
The current attorney general, Andy Beshear, announced in 2018 that he would run for governor, an office his father Steve Beshear held before current Gov. Matt Bevin was elected in 2015.
Louisville attorney Daniel Cameron is the only other candidate to file for attorney general.
