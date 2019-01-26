A battle of heavyweights - #9 Kansas at #8 UK

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They are two of the most storied programs in college basketball, and their pasts are intertwined. Legendary Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp, the Baron of the Bluegrass, played at Kansas.
Saturday in his namesake gym, Rupp Arena, his beloved Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC) will host the #9 Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.
The two schools have faced off 31 times with UK holding a 22-9 advantage. Kansas has won the last three meetings. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self is 6-4 against UK, but did lose to John Calipari and Kentucky in the 2012 National Championship game.
“This is a team you’ll be playing if you’re lucky enough to get into the tournament and advance,” UK head coach John Calipari said. "At some point you’ll play a team like this so let’s see how good we are. Right now, again, them being more of a veteran team, they’ll be a little bit advanced in what they’re running, their execution, probably sustaining effort where we have those break downs and let teams back in the game. We do it, and at some point they’ve got to learn it’s going to end your season if you play that way. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”
Kentucky has won five in a row, including back-to-back win over ranked opponents. An 82-80 win at #14 Auburn last Saturday and a 76-55 win over #22 Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
ESPN College Game Day will be there and the game will be telecast on ESPN with tip off set for 6 p.m.
