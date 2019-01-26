A battle of heavyweights - #9 Kansas at #8 UK

“This is a team you’ll be playing if you’re lucky enough to get into the tournament and advance,” UK head coach John Calipari said. "At some point you’ll play a team like this so let’s see how good we are. Right now, again, them being more of a veteran team, they’ll be a little bit advanced in what they’re running, their execution, probably sustaining effort where we have those break downs and let teams back in the game. We do it, and at some point they’ve got to learn it’s going to end your season if you play that way. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”