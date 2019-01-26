Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Sellersburg

By Annie Moore | January 26, 2019 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 9:42 AM

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Officials have issued a boil water advisory for part of the town of Sellersburg.

According to officials, a water main in the New Albany Street Area broke due to cold temperatures.

Below is the entire statement from the city:

A water main break has occurred due to the cold temperatures. Please be advised, as a result there will be a service interruption in this area. Once water service is restored, please observe a Boil Water Advisory for approximately 48 hours.

