Cards coaches to wear sneakers to honor son of staff member

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL head coach Chris Mack will be wearing sneakers when the #23 Cards host Pittsburgh on Saturday. It’s all part of the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Awareness Week.
The Cards staff will lace up their sneakers branded with “Jaxen’s Journey” in honor of Jaxen Kettler, the son of UofL strength and conditioning coach Andy Kettler, who lost his battle with cancer in July of 2016, at the age of 2. He and his wife, Kimbraly, started the charity to benefit pediatric cancer research.
The organization’s website is www.jaxensjourney.com
“I mean it happened so fast, from the day it happened to the day we lost him, it was five weeks and you really didn’t have time to think,” Kettler said. “When you think you get used to it or you think you can handle it a little bit, a holiday comes up or an old video pops up. Technology is something else, it reminds you of stuff that happened on certain days, you know so it’s good and bad.”
Mack is taking it a step further. The Cards coach tweeted on Friday that he will autograph his shoes, throw in four tickets to the Duke game on February 9 in his suite, autograph a ball and take a picture with the winning group. All proceeds raised will benefit the Kettler’s charity.
The Cards (14-5, 5-1 ACC) and Panthers (12-7, 2-4) tip off at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
