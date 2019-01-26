Chris Mack to auction signed shoes, VIP experience for charity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville men’s basketball program is rallying around a strength coach experiencing a devastating loss.
Strength Coach Andy Kettler lost his son Jaxen to brain cancer at the age of 2 in July 2016.
On Saturday, the Cards wore shirts and special shoes with the charity in his name, Jaxen’s Journey, on them.
The Cards head coach Chris Mack tweeted he’d be signing his shoes, and bundling them with several other exciting experiences, to be auctioned off to benefit the charity.
The entire auction item includes the autographed shoes, four tickets to Coach Mack’s suite for the Louisville-Duke game on Feb. 12, a Mack autographed basketball, and a photo for your group with Coach Mack after the game.
The auction closes Feb. 3 at 9 p.m.
To check out the auction and place a bid, click here.
