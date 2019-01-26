City will appeal committee vote on Castleman statue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville will appeal a Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee vote denying the city’s plan to remove the John B. Castleman monument, Mayor Greg Fischer’s Office announced Friday.
The appeal will be submitted to the Landmarks Commission within 30 days, the mayor’s office said.
Wednesday, a vote on approving the city’s plan to remove the statue ended up in a 3-3 tie. Without a majority vote, the plan was effectively denied.
Fischer announced plans to remove the monument, as well as one of George D. Prentice, in August 2018.
The controversial statue of Castleman, who was a Confederate officer during the civil war, has been vandalized four times in the past few years, most recently at the end of November 2018.
Removing the Castleman statue requires the city to apply for a “Certificate of Appropriateness” from ARC since the statue is located in the Cherokee Triangle Preservation District.
The Prentice statue was moved into storage in December.
The decision to remove the statue from Cherokee Park came after a review of a report issued in June 2018 by the Public Art and Momuments Advisory Committee.
The panel, appointed by Mayor Fischer, determined that Confederate statues or monuments could be used as validated symbols of racism or bigoted ideology. The committee said such statues had no place in Louisville.
RELATED STORIES
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.