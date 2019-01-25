‘Extremely Wicked’ trailer drops, shows Zac Efron in several Tri-State locations

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Zac Efron is the lead in a film shot right here in the Tri-State, and Sundance will mark its world premiere Saturday.
Some of the locations for the filming of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile include Northern Kentucky University’s campus, Covington’s Mainstrasse Village, and Midwest Gas on Alexandria Pike. Efron even jumped out a Campbell County Courthouse window.
The trailer for the movie dropped this week, and can be viewed below:
If you don’t blink, you just might catch Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in one of the scenes.
