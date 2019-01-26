Father of 3 died after crash on Gene Snyder Freeway; wrong-way driver also killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men died following a head-on crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway, or Interstate 265, Friday morning.
Police said Mylachi Malone, 21, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-265 near New Cut Road when he crashed into another car head-on around 1:15 a.m.
That vehicle was driven by Matthew Stevens, 33, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
Malone was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency crews rushed Stevens to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Stevens' family talked to WAVE 3 News as they try to process what happened.
“He had a lot of hobbies he enjoyed, but the best thing he loved was his kids and his wife," Amber Stevens, Matt’s sister, said. "You could see it in everything he did.”
Matt Stevens was a father of three girls.
“He loved to go watch our oldest play basketball, our middle one cheer, and sit on the floor and play on the baby," his wife, Billie Stevens, said." Our girls were his world.”
Billie Stevens said the loss is so hard because Matt always helped her get through life’s biggest challenges.
“He could take what in my mind would be a really big deal, and just it wasn’t a big deal to him," Billie said. "He would handle it and it would be okay.”
His family is leaning on each other during this tough time.
The coroner said both men died of blunt force trauma.
No one else was in the car with either man when the crash happened. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
