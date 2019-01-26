Future of DACA still uncertain; Louisville DREAMers feel the strain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Leonardo Salinas Chacon is a senior at the University of Louisville studying economics, with plans for a PhD.
Among thousands of DREAMers brought to the United States as a child, Chacon’s only protection from deportation is the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
“I don’t know if I’ll have a job next year -- I don’t know if I’ll have the proper paperwork to find a job,” Chacon said. “It scares me for my financial situation and for helping my family.”
Chacon’s parents brought him to the U.S. when he was four-years-old. They fled the gang violence in their native El Salvador and overstayed their visa to pursue a life in Louisville.
In 2018, Chacon was the guest of Congressman John Yarmuth (D-Louisville), as one of several DREAMers invited to the president’s State of the Union address. The intention was to put a human face on the political, and now legal, fight over DACA’s future.
A year later, with no resolution or assurances, he and others like him are feeling the strain.
Sarah Cecilia Nunez, Assistant Director of the UofL Cultural Center, provides services and support to students like Chacon. She sees their emotional needs changing as the debate drags on.
“I think we definitely have students dealing with issues of fear, of separation from families due to deportation” Nunez said.
In addition to his studies, Chacon is also making plans for his life if he is deported.
“You don’t want to never have an emergency plan right?” Chacon said. “And so I thought about what I would do and where I would go. But I don’t know how reasonable those plans might be. I assume at some point I’m going to have to end up back in El Salvador to figure out how to fix this, whatever it is.”
Three federal judges are currently trying to decide if the Trump administration has the power to end DACA.
Arguments began Friday in a federal appeals court.
The U.S. Supreme Court so far has declined to get involved.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.