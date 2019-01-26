Hoosiers losing streak hits six after 69-46 loss to #5 Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Make it six straight losses for Indiana. The latest a 69-46 blowout at the hands of #5 Michigan in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Wolverines (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) scored the first 17 points of the game. A Jon Teske dunk put them up 17-0. IU did not make a field goal until an Al Durham score with 10:18 left in the first half.
“Congratulations to Michigan. Really good team. Having a great season. Came in here and did what they want, when they wanted, how they wanted, and that’s really disappointing,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “Our team in general right now is soft, and we’re also for whatever reason right now scared, and you can just tell by the way that we played.The fight isn’t there right now, and the confidence isn’t there on either end of the floor to be able to capitalize on any type of opportunity that we have, to be honest with you. There’s nothing we’re doing well.”
The Hoosiers (12-8, 3-6) trailed 33-18 at the half and did make somewhat of a run early in the second half. A Rob Phinisee triple got them within 38-29 and got the crowd into the game. Michigan answered quickly. Ignas Brazdeikis drilled a three of his own just :17 seconds after Phinisee’s shot. The Wolverines responded with a 12-3 run to remove all doubt.
Brazdekis lead all scorers with 20 points and also had 7 rebounds. Juwan Morgan had 16 points and 12 boards for IU. New Albany grad Romeo Langford was held to 9 points on 3-12 shooting. It was just the second time all season that he failed to reach double figures, but also the second time in the last three games. Langford had a season low 4 points at Purdue last Saturday.
“The bottom line is work. Get back to work, get on the court, work, go have a great attitude, get great leadership, stay with them more, spend more time with them. It’s just work,” Miller said. “You’ve got to get back on the court, and we’ve got to do our part and we’ve got to get better. At the end of the day, we’re deteriorating through this grind that we’ve been on, and in all reality, we’re playing against really good teams. You have to play better.”
The Hoosiers next two games are both on the road. They visit Rutgers (9-9, 2-6) on Wednesday and travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on #6 Michigan State (18-2, 9-0) on Saturday, February 2.
