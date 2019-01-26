Hoosiers losing streak hits six after 69-46 loss to #5 Michigan

“Congratulations to Michigan. Really good team. Having a great season. Came in here and did what they want, when they wanted, how they wanted, and that’s really disappointing,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “Our team in general right now is soft, and we’re also for whatever reason right now scared, and you can just tell by the way that we played.The fight isn’t there right now, and the confidence isn’t there on either end of the floor to be able to capitalize on any type of opportunity that we have, to be honest with you. There’s nothing we’re doing well.”