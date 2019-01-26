KSP: Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Officials say an Alabama man charged with attempted murder led police on a high-speed chase, before a Kentucky State Trooper shot him.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an attempted robbery and shots fired in the Boston community around 2 a.m. Once on scene, crews found one person with a gunshot wound to the head, that person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. A homeowner there gave a description of who they believed to be the shooter.
Police later identified that suspect as Justin Robert Hardin, 36, of Alabama.
According to Kentucky State Police, officials in Nelson County notified KSP Post 4 about the armed robbery, and gave a description of the vehicle and suspect.
Around 4:23 a.m. a KSP Trooper saw Hardin driving on the Bluegrass Parkway. They attempted to pull him over, but Hardin continued driving, at times in excess of 100 miles per hour. Police were able to deflate one of Hardin’s tires, and he exited the interstate to mere on Interstate 65 northbound.
Hardin exited I-65 near the 94-mile marker, where he hit a Waffle House. When authorities approached him at that scene, police say Hardin failed to obey officer’s commands, and was shot in the leg by a KSP Trooper.
He was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released and taken into custody.
Hardin was charged by KSP with wanton endangerment, speeding, reckless driving, failure to signal, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and criminal mischief.
He was also charged by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of attempted murder, burglary, theft and possession of cocaine.
He’s currently being housed at the Hardin County Detention Center.
