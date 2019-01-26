Military dog honored by Fort Knox following 11 years of service

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - A special celebration was hosted by Fort Knox on Friday for a group of military members retiring after years of dedicated service to the country.
One of those soldiers has four paws!
Military Working Dog Cheyanne served for 11 years as a patrol explosives detection dog. She helped law enforcement agencies across the country and was deployed to Iraq in 2016.
She’s been adopted by a military police detachment handler Specialist Hunter Smith. They’ll be moving to Frankfort.
Specialist Smith said in her retirement Cheyanne has a pretty peaceful life to look forward to.
“Just a lot of relaxing and hanging out with me and hanging out with my parents and the rest of my family and you know, just the retired life - sit around and get fat with me and hang out,” Smith said.
Friday’s event was the first time Fort Knox has included a military dog in their monthly retirement ceremony. Usually the K-9 events are kept separate but they wanted to celebrate Cheyanne with a group seeing as she was with them for so long.
