Military dog honored by Fort Knox following 11 years of service

January 25, 2019 at 7:22 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 7:22 PM

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - A special celebration was hosted by Fort Knox on Friday for a group of military members retiring after years of dedicated service to the country.

One of those soldiers has four paws!

Military Working Dog Cheyanne served for 11 years as a patrol explosives detection dog. She helped law enforcement agencies across the country and was deployed to Iraq in 2016.

Cheyanne was part of a Fort Knox service honoring retiring military members. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

She’s been adopted by a military police detachment handler Specialist Hunter Smith. They’ll be moving to Frankfort.

Specialist Smith said in her retirement Cheyanne has a pretty peaceful life to look forward to.

“Just a lot of relaxing and hanging out with me and hanging out with my parents and the rest of my family and you know, just the retired life - sit around and get fat with me and hang out,” Smith said.

Friday’s event was the first time Fort Knox has included a military dog in their monthly retirement ceremony. Usually the K-9 events are kept separate but they wanted to celebrate Cheyanne with a group seeing as she was with them for so long.

