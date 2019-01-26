Remembering the 2009 ice storm 10 years later

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many in WAVE Country were stuck in their homes without power for weeks because of the major winter storm one decade ago.
The ice storm of 2009 created the worst power outage event for LG&E in the area’s history.
January 26th, 2009 while most people were sleeping, light freezing rain hit our area.
The freezing rain changed, to sleet, then heavy snow along the Ohio River with snowfall amounts of six to 10 inches. Later that same day, the snow switched back over to freezing rain and coated the area with one inch of ice on top of the snow. The end result was a nightmare of no power and no way to move, period.
760,000 LG&E customers were cold and in the dark. Neighborhoods were blanketed in ice and snow, folks had to deal with frozen and burst pipes.
Some had generators to thaw out. For those who didn't have that luxury, the power was out for most of LGE's customer base for 10 to 14 days.
Restoring the power in slick, cold and dangerous conditions made it twice as hard for lineman.
It ended up costing LG&E 107 million dollars.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.