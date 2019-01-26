Veteran’s Club continues giving to federal workers despite end of shutdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The government shutdown has ended for now, but the hardship it caused some federal workers, who haven’t gotten paid in weeks, continues.
One Louisville man said he plans to keep giving to those in the Coast Guard until they rebound from the financial troubles caused by the political battle.
Jeremy Harrell, the founder of Veteran’s Club, said the organization he leads--which typically focuses on horse therapy for veterans--has taken on that challenge.
“They still are in the hole,” Harrell said.
Harrell planed to collect varying donations and give them to the Louisville area’s more than 80 Coast Guard members, who weren’t getting paid because of the government shutdown.
But, Friday, it was announced legislation would be passed to open up the federal government for at least several weeks.
Harrell decided he'd still hold the event at the Coast Guard Boat House Sunday at 2 p.m.
“There’s no certainty that on February 15 this won’t be shut down again," Harrell said. "We just want to make sure that they’re covered.”
So, still, Harrell said Sunday donations will be dropped off for those in the Coast Guard waiting on checks to clear or uncertain about the effects of future political battles.
“These folks who don’t deserve to suffer are still going out being professional and doing their jobs every day for no pay," Harrell said. "They continue to be treated with respect and dignity.”
Respect and dignity, he said, they deserve whether the governments open or not.
Harrell said if another shutdown doesn’t end up happening, extra donations will be given to charity.
