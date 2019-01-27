Bellarmine crushes Missouri S & T

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The Bellarmine Knights built an early lead on Missouri S & T and then went on to rip the Miners, 91 to 60 for the Knights' 67th consecutive home victory. The Knights held a 50 -28 lead at intermission, as they improved their perfect record to 18 and 0.
“That was a great day for us,” said Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport. " I thought the first 12 minutes of the game we set the tone and played tremendous."
Adam Eberhard and Alex Cook led the Knights with 18 points apiece. Bellarmine’s defense was able to hold S & T to 33.8 percent shooting.
Next up for the Knights, they’ll host Southern Indiana Saturday, Feb. 2 in an 8 p.m. tipoff.
