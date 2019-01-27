BMW of Louisville gifts car to UofL fan who made half-court shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When UofL fan Wayne Hanlin’s half-court shot went in during halftime Saturday, the buzzer had already sounded to signal the end of the giveaway competition. But BMW of Louisville honored Hanlin’s accomplishment and gifted him a new BMW anyway.
BMW of Louisville sponsored the halftime contest, in which one fan was selected to attempt to make a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot in 30 seconds.
Hanlin successfully made the first three, but released his half-court shot just after time expired. As it went in, fans cheered and Hanlin celebrated, but officials decided his shot hadn’t made it in under the 30 seconds.
The cheers from the crowd quickly turned to jeers, as many took to social media saying he should receive the car.
BMW of Louisville agreed, and later in the game presented him with the brand new car.
According to officials with BMW of Louisville, this was Hanlin’s first UofL game.
